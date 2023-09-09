Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk Friday in an 8-5 victory against the Nationals.

Hernandez hit one of three homers for the Dodgers off MacKenzie Gore in the contest, swatting a solo shot to left field in the fourth inning. Hernandez continues to see semi-regular playing time for Los Angeles despite not being the primary option at any position, and he's gone 5-for-12 with two RBI over his past three games. Since rejoining the Dodgers via trade July 25, the utility man is slashing .265/.326/.436 with three homers, 18 RBI and 13 runs over 36 games.