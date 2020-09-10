Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and another RBI during Wednesday's win in Arizona.
Hernandez doubled the Dodgers' lead with a solo homer off Taylor Clarke in the second inning. He also tacked on an RBI single in the fourth. It was a solid night for Hernandez, who has been having a rocky season. Overall, he's averaging .231/.263/.407 with four long balls.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Knocks three-run shot•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Makes impact off bench•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Losing work to Taylor•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out again Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: On bench Monday•