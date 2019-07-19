Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Goes yard twice

Hernandez went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI on Thursday against the Phillies.

Hernandez took Aaron Nola deep twice, the first coming in the second inning followed by another long ball in the fourth frame. He now has 16 home runs for the season, though he hadn't gone deep since July 2 prior to Thursday's action. Even with the return of Corey Seager, Hernandez has managed to maintain fairly regular at-bats. However, he's at risk of being on the small side of a platoon, especially considering he's hitting just .235/.309/.435 across 343 plate appearances for the season.