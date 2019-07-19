Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Goes yard twice
Hernandez went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI on Thursday against the Phillies.
Hernandez took Aaron Nola deep twice, the first coming in the second inning followed by another long ball in the fourth frame. He now has 16 home runs for the season, though he hadn't gone deep since July 2 prior to Thursday's action. Even with the return of Corey Seager, Hernandez has managed to maintain fairly regular at-bats. However, he's at risk of being on the small side of a platoon, especially considering he's hitting just .235/.309/.435 across 343 plate appearances for the season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Slugs 14th home run•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Sits again Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Swipes two bases•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Slugs grand slam•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...