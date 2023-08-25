Hernandez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Guardians.

Hernandez doubled in his first at-bat before coming around to score on a Mookie Betts single, giving the Dodgers their first run of the game. The shortstop then chipped in an RBI double and a solo homer in his final two plate appearances, giving him his first long ball since Aug. 7. It was also just his third three-hit performance this season and his second since being acquired by Los Angeles. He's now batting .292 in August with two homers, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored and has driven in two runs in back-to-back games.