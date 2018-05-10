Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Heads to bench Thursday
Hernandez is out of the lineup Thursday against the Reds, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez will head to the bench for the second time in three games with a right-hander (Tyler Mahle) toeing the rubber for the opposition. The lefty-hitting Joc Pederson will once again start in center field in his stead, suggesting the two could ultimately settle into a platoon.
