Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Hits seventh homer
Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-1 win over the Padres.
Hernandez started and batted in the heart of the order for a second consecutive game, with the Dodgers taking on a pair of left-handed starters. Normally known for his ability to hit lefties well, the platoon player is generating pretty even splits this season. The 26-year-old is batting .208 with four homers in 60 plate appearances against righties, compared to .213 with three homers in 70 plate appearances against southpaws. Despite this new development, Hernandez generally only starts against lefties, so expect him to be in Sunday's lineup against the left-handed Eric Lauer.
