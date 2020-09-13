Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to Houston on Saturday.
Hernandez made his mark in the second inning, following a Chris Taylor home run with one of his own. The long ball was the second in three games for Hernandez, who is slashing .239/.281/.434 with five homers on the season.
