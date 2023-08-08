Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk Monday in a 13-7 victory over San Diego.

Hernandez went deep in the sixth inning, swatting a solo shot to left-center field. It was his first long ball since rejoining the Dodgers as a result of a July 25 trade with the Red Sox. Hernandez has played regularly since returning to the National League, and he's hit well, slashing .324/.350/.541 with five doubles, Monday's homer, seven RBI, five runs and a 2:3 BB:K over 40 plate appearances.