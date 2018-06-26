Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers again Monday
Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Cubs.
Hernandez followed up his two-homer performance Sunday with his 13th long ball of the season. Chris Taylor (hamstring) -- whose injury Hernandez has benefited from -- also homered off the bench, but manager Dave Roberts said that the former may not be ready to return Tuesday, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. If that scenario holds true, Hernandez should continue to see starts at short while Taylor mends on the bench.
