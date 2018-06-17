Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers again

Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Giants.

Hernandez drew a second consecutive start with a left-handed pitcher on the mound and came through with his 10th homer of the season. He entered Saturday's contest with a slugging percentage nearly 100 points below his career mark against southpaws, but with home runs against them in consecutive games, it appears that he is seeing them well once again.

