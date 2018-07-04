Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers against righty
Hernandez started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in an 8-3 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Yasiel Puig got a routine day off, causing an outfield shuffle that allowed Hernandez to start in center field against a right-handed starter. The 26-year-old rewarded manager Dave Roberts' decision with his 15th homer of the season. The super-utility man has really come into his own as a power hitter this season, putting more balls in the air (51.9 fly ball percentage) and posting a career-best .256 isolated power mark. A poor batting average (.237) and inconsistent playing time is what holds back Hernandez's mixed-league value, as he is usually situated on the bench against righties when all of the Dodgers' starters are healthy and well-rested.
