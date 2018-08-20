Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers, drives in three runs

Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 12-1 win over Seattle.

Hernandez's last home run came way back on July 20, the first game back from the All-Star break. This year he's up to 18 long balls and 43 RBI as he continues setting new career highs in nearly every offensive category.

