Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers in start

Hernandez started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Giants on Friday.

Hernandez took Derek Holland deep in the first inning, getting the ball rolling for the Dodgers' offense in an important division win. The super-utility man is only batting .217 this year, but he is on pace to pass his career high of 11 homers in 2017 with nine long balls through 173 plate appearances this season. Hernandez has started five of the club's last seven contests, but the majority of those have come against left-handed starters, a role he should stick in moving forward.