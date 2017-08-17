Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers in win Wednesday
Hernandez started in left and batted cleanup Wednesday, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in a 5-4 win over the White Sox.
Hernandez continues to torment left-handed starters this season, batting .259 with 10 homers in just 116 at-bats against southpaws. The 25-year-old's inability to hit righties (.185 with one homer in 119 at-bats) limits his value to daily fantasy formats when he is in the lineup. The Dodgers aren't scheduled to face any lefties in their next 10 contests, so Hernandez will be confined to a bench role for the foreseeable future.
