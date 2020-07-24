Hernandez went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, five RBI and two runs scored during Thursday's win against the Giants.

Hernandez got the Dodgers on the board with an RBI single in the fourth inning off Johnny Cueto. He later extended the Dodgers' lead with a two-run single off Tyler Rogers in the seventh before smacking his first homer of the season with a solo shot off Conner Menez. The 28-year-old, who hit 17 long balls across 130 games last year, was named the starting second baseman for Opening Day following the demotion of Gavin Lux this week and is expected to share duties with Chris Taylor.