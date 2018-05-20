Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers Sunday

Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Nationals.

Hernandez got his first start since Thursday and took advantage by hitting his sixth home run of the season, one that gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. The return of Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe has crowded the Dodgers' infield and caused Hernandez to lose at-bats. Moving forward, he figures to see most of his at-bats come with left-handed pitchers on the mound and he will fill in all over the field defensively.