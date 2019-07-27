Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: IL stint inevitable

Hernandez (hand) will be placed on the 10-day injured list either Sunday or Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He underwent an MRI on Friday which apparently did not yield positive results. Manager Dave Roberts said that top prospect Gavin Lux is not an option to replace Hernandez on the 25-man roster. If the Dodgers elect to bring up an infielder from Triple-A in a corresponding move, Edwin Rios seems like the most likely candidate, given that he is already on the 40-man roster. Max Muncy should continue to start at second base while the Dodgers mix and match at first base.