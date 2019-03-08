Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Impressive day at dish
Hernandez went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored Thursday against the Angels.
Hernandez laced a single to center field in the second inning and reached base again in the third on a ground-ball single to left. He's slashing .333/.350/.850 and has driven in six runs so far this spring.
