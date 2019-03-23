Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: In line for starting role

Hernandez is expected to be the Dodgers' starting second baseman, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hernandez is tremendously versatile, having started everywhere except pitcher and catcher last season. That utility role got him 462 plate appearances last season, but it sounds as though he could be in line for even more this year after hitting .256/.336/.470 with 21 homers in 2018. Chris Taylor will start less frequently at second base but will still get starts around the diamond, particularly in left field.