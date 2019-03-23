Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: In line for starting role
Hernandez is expected to be the Dodgers' starting second baseman, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hernandez is tremendously versatile, having started everywhere except pitcher and catcher last season. That utility role got him 462 plate appearances last season, but it sounds as though he could be in line for even more this year after hitting .256/.336/.470 with 21 homers in 2018. Chris Taylor will start less frequently at second base but will still get starts around the diamond, particularly in left field.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Finds power stroke Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Impressive day at dish•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Reaches deal to avoid arbitration•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Held out of Game 4•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Sits again for Game 7•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.