Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Knocks in two vs. Giants
Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's victory over San Francisco.
Hernandez continued his torrid play at the plate during this three-game set, finishing the series with nine hits and six runs scored. With a right-hander (German Marquez) set to start Monday's game against Colorado, it will be interesting to see if manager Dave Roberts keeps Hernandez's hot bat in the lineup or go with a typical starting nine filled with left-handed hitters.
