Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

Hernandez gave the Dodgers a 5-2 lead with his three-run homer in the fourth inning, one of the seven homers the team hit in the contest. The 28-year-old owns a .707 OPS with 11 RBI and eight extra-base hits.

