Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Launches 10th homer

Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

His solo shot to lead off the seventh inning padded a 3-0 lead, and Hernandez added an RBI single in the eighth for good measure. The veteran utility player has now gone yard three times in his last eight games, giving him 10 homers on the year to go along with a tepid .224/.296/.417 slash line.