Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Leading off in third straight
Hernandez will start at second base and bat leadoff Thursday against the Cubs, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez has served as the Dodgers' table setter for all three games of the series with the Cubs deploying left-handed starting pitchers in succession. Though Hernandez has historically crushed opposing southpaws, he didn't have much luck through the first two games in Chicago, managing no hits in seven at-bats.
