Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Leaves Wednesday's game

Hernandez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Angels with an apparent left hand injury, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Hernandez suffered the injury during his fourth-inning at-bat and did not retake the field for the following frame. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available on the injury.

