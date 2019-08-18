Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Likely to be activated Tuesday

Hernandez is expected to rejoin the Dodgers on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez began a rehab assignment in the Arizona League on Friday, so a Tuesday activation would give him at least one more game to sharpen his skills before rejoining the Dodgers. The utility man has been out since July 29 with a sprained left hand.

More News
Our Latest Stories