Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Looking to improve against righties

Hernandez has made an effort to improve his approach against right-handed pitching this spring, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Known for his lefty-mashing ways (.270/.364/.518 career triple-slash against southpaws), Hernandez has showed a significant improvement against righties this spring, smacking all four of his exhibition home runs off of right-handed pitchers. While he is still considered a regular against lefties this season, the super-utility man's improved approach against same-handed hurlers could result in more than a platoon role at the keystone if Chase Utley struggles out of the gates while the infielders combine to fill in for Justin Turner (wrist).

