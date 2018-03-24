Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Looking to improve against righties
Hernandez has made an effort to improve his approach against right-handed pitching this spring, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Known for his lefty-mashing ways (.270/.364/.518 career triple-slash against southpaws), Hernandez has showed a significant improvement against righties this spring, smacking all four of his exhibition home runs off of right-handed pitchers. While he is still considered a regular against lefties this season, the super-utility man's improved approach against same-handed hurlers could result in more than a platoon role at the keystone if Chase Utley struggles out of the gates while the infielders combine to fill in for Justin Turner (wrist).
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Could be part of second-base platoon•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Returns to action•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Back from illness•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Dealing with illness•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...