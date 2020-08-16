Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez will sit for the third time in five games while Max Muncy draws the starting nod at second base. Since going 4-for-5 with five RBI in the Dodgers' season opener July 23, Hernandez has slashed .200/.241/.291 over 18 games. Chris Taylor has seemingly supplanted Hernandez as manager Dave Roberts' top utility man.