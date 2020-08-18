Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's 11-9 win over the Mariners.
Hernandez pinch hit for Matt Beaty in the sixth inning and he stayed in the game at second base. In his second at-bat, Hernandez cranked his second homer of the season to finish the Dodgers' five-run seventh inning. The 28-year-old has typically been used off the bench recently. He's hitting .250/.294/.422 with eight RBI and 12 runs scored across 68 plate appearances.
