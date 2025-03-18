Hernandez will start in left field and bat sixth in Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Cubs in Tokyo.
The beloved clubhouse presence and valued utility man returned to the Dodgers on a one-year deal in February, and he is in the lineup for the opener with lefty Shota Imanaga on the mound for Chicago. Hernandez has a career .789 OPS against left-handed pitching compared to a career .664 OPS against right-handed pitching. With that, the 33-year-old is expected to remain limited to short-side duty for the most part throughout 2025.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Staying in L.A.•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Will be World Series regular•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Starting at third base for Game 6•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Starting in center field Friday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Blasts homer in win•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Crushes three-run homer•