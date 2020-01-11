Play

Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: No arbitration hearing necessary

Hernandez signed a one-year, $5.9 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hernandez hit .237 with 17 home runs, 64 RBI and four stolen bases in 130 games a year ago with Los Angeles. He'll be in line for a utility role heading into the 2020 campaign.

