Hernandez (elbow) is not guaranteed to play again in 2025, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Hernandez has been on the shelf since early July due to left elbow inflammation, but he has yet to resume baseball activities. Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that the team is "hopeful" that the 33-year-old will be able to return before the end of the season, but nothing is guaranteed. Hernandez has posted a disappointing .195 average with eight home runs, 22 RBI and 23 runs scored over 169 at-bats in 72 games this year.