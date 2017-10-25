Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not in Game 2 lineup
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Wednesday.
With right-hander Justin Verlander taking the mound for Houston, manager Dave Roberts will turn to Joc Pederson in left. During Tuesday's victory, Hernandez went 1-for-3 from the plate with a strikeout.
