Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not in Game 6 lineup

Hernandez is out of the lineup for Game 6 of the NLCS versus the Brewers on Friday.

Hernandez went 0-for-5 with a walk during the past three games and will retreat to the bench for Friday's outing in favor of Max Muncy at second base. David Freese will start at first and bat atop the Dodgers' order.

More News
Our Latest Stories