Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Hernandez is out of the lineup for Game 7 of the World Series against the Astros on Wednesday.

Once again, Hernandez will retreat to the bench with right-hander Lance McCullers taking the mound for Houston, as Joc Pederson draws the start in left. Hernandez will be available off the bench for the winner-take-all finale.

