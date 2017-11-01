Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Game 7 of the World Series against the Astros on Wednesday.
Once again, Hernandez will retreat to the bench with right-hander Lance McCullers taking the mound for Houston, as Joc Pederson draws the start in left. Hernandez will be available off the bench for the winner-take-all finale.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Heads to bench for Game 6•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not in Game 2 lineup•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Will start against lefties in NLDS•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Earns start Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Back with team, starting at shortstop•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Excused from team•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...