site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-enrique-hernandez-not-starting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hernandez is not in the lineup Friday against the Giants, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hernandez started each of the Dodgers' first five games but has since started just four of the last nine. Chris Taylor will be the second baseman Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.