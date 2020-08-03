Hernandez isn't in the lineup Monday against the Padres.
Hernandez will retreat to the bench for the third time in the past four games despite recording hits in his last three contests. Max Muncy will shift to the keystone with Matt Beaty starting at first base, batting eighth.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: On bench again Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Heads to bench•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Shifts to bench•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers in win•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Slated to start opener•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Will share second-base duties•