Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Saturday

Hernandez is out of the lineup Saturday against the Padres.

Hernandez had started five of the past six games, slotting in at a different position in each game. He'll likely continue to have an increased workload the rest of the way with Corey Seager out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories