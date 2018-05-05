Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Saturday
Hernandez is out of the lineup Saturday against the Padres.
Hernandez had started five of the past six games, slotting in at a different position in each game. He'll likely continue to have an increased workload the rest of the way with Corey Seager out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
