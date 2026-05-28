Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Officially placed on IL

The Dodgers placed Hernandez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left oblique strain.

Hernandez doesn't have a return timeline just yet but is likely facing another extended stay on the IL, as manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that the veteran utility man suffered a "significant tear" in his oblique. Alex Freeland was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move and is expected to start at second base more often than Hyeseong Kim while both players are with the big club.