Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Officially placed on IL
Hernandez (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
As expected, Hernandez was placed on the IL ahead of Monday's series opener against the Rockies after an MRI on Friday revealed a sprained left hand. Josh Sborz was summoned from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move while Max Muncy figures to see the majority of time at second base in his absence.
