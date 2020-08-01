Hernandez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
After starting the season with seven consecutive starts, Hernandez will sit for the second straight game against Arizona. Max Muncy will shift to second base with Matt Beaty starting at first base and batting ninth.
