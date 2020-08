Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hernandez has handled his usual heavy part-time role this season, starting 11 of the team's first 17 games. He's managed a modest .688 OPS through 52 plate appearances, however, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see his opportunities dwindle slightly going forward. Max Muncy will slide to second base Monday, with Edwin Rios starting at first.