Hernandez isn't in the Dodgers' lineup Tuesday versus the Rangers.

Hernandez has been the primary third baseman for the Dodgers while Max Muncy nurses an oblique injury. In the three game series versus the Yankees that ended Sunday, Hernandez went 3-for-10 with a home run and a double. With the 32-year-old on the bench Tuesday, Miguel Rojas has the start a third and will bat ninth.