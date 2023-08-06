Hernandez will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Hernandez will stick in the lineup for the seventh straight game and will appearance in his 10th contest overall since beginning his second stint with the Dodgers on July 26. He's managed .286/.300/.393 slash line through his first nine games with the Dodgers, but don't expect Hernandez's playing time to remain quite as robust moving forward. Hernandez has mostly benefited from the Dodgers having encountered a lefty-heavy slate of late, with Sunday's game marking the fifth time in six contests that Los Angeles has opposed a southpaw starter. He's not expected to be a lineup regular versus right-handed pitching.