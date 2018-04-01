Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Productive in Saturday win
Hernandez got the start at shortstop and hit second Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in a 5-0 win over the Giants.
With Corey Seager getting the night off against Giants lefty Derek Holland, Hernandez saw his first action of the year at short while Chris Taylor remained in center field. The 26-year-old saw action at every position except pitcher and catcher last season, and Hernandez's fantasy value should again be tied more to his versatility than his bat in 2018 given his .235/.313/.413 career slash line.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Looking to improve against righties•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Could be part of second-base platoon•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Returns to action•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Back from illness•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Dealing with illness•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...