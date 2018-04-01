Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Productive in Saturday win

Hernandez got the start at shortstop and hit second Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in a 5-0 win over the Giants.

With Corey Seager getting the night off against Giants lefty Derek Holland, Hernandez saw his first action of the year at short while Chris Taylor remained in center field. The 26-year-old saw action at every position except pitcher and catcher last season, and Hernandez's fantasy value should again be tied more to his versatility than his bat in 2018 given his .235/.313/.413 career slash line.