Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Reaches base four times

Hernandez started in right field and went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a pair of runs scored in a win over Texas on Tuesday.

Hernandez has now started three of the Dodgers' past four contests, going a combined 7-for-12 over that stretch. Two of those starts have come at the expense of Yasiel Puig, who is currently mired in an offensive slump. The Dodgers are unlikely to give up on their enigmatic right fielder so quickly, but Hernandez could gain an extra start here and there if their recent hitting trends continue.