Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Reaches base twice Sunday
Hernandez went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in Sunday's win over the Marlins.
The super-utility man has fallen back into his usual platoon role after seeing a stretch of regular playing time filling in for injured starters in June. Hernandez owns a pedestrian .211/.309/.442 line this season, but his splits against southpaws (.244/.343/.593) make him an intriguing option in daily formats when a lefty starter is scheduled to take on the Dodgers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers against southpaw Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Reaches base in all four plate appearances•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Tags sixth homer Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Picks up fifth start in six games•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Drives in two Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Starts at third Friday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...