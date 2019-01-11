Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Reaches deal to avoid arbitration

Hernandez agreed to a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Dodgers were able to reach deals with all seven of their remaining arb-eligible players. Hernandez played more than ever before in 2018 and put together an impressive campaign, grading out as 18 percent better than league average at the plate thanks to a big improvement against right-handed pitching. Hernandez should continue to see regular action while helping all around the diamond.