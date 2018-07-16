Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Records 16th home run

Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two RBI on Sunday against the Angels.

Hernandez went deep in the seventh inning against right-hander Taylor Cole to record his 16th home run of the season. He heads into the All-Star Break having started in the Dodgers' last six games due at least in part to Justin Turner's (groin) continued absence. He hasn't taken advantage as he has only managed four hits in 21 at-bats across the six starts.