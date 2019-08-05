Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Resumes baseball activities
Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Hernandez (hand) was recently able to take dry swings, Rowan Kavner of MLB.com reports.
Fellow utility man Chris Taylor (forearm) remains at a similar place in his recovery, though Roberts noted that Hernandez was likely "a couple days ahead of Chris." Hernandez was slashing an impressive .352/.417/.574 in July before going down with the injury, leaving the Dodgers without two of their more versatile options and motivating the team to acquire Tyler White from the Astos and Kris Negron from the Mariners.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Officially placed on IL•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: IL stint inevitable•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Undergoes MRI•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Gets good news after X-rays•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Leaves Wednesday's game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...