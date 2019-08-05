Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Resumes baseball activities

Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Hernandez (hand) was recently able to take dry swings, Rowan Kavner of MLB.com reports.

Fellow utility man Chris Taylor (forearm) remains at a similar place in his recovery, though Roberts noted that Hernandez was likely "a couple days ahead of Chris." Hernandez was slashing an impressive .352/.417/.574 in July before going down with the injury, leaving the Dodgers without two of their more versatile options and motivating the team to acquire Tyler White from the Astos and Kris Negron from the Mariners.