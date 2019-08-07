Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Resumes cage work

Hernandez (hand) has resumed hitting in a batting cage, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hernandez has been out since late July with a sprained hand. He resumed taking dry swings a few days ago and has now moved onto the next step. He's expected to travel with the team for the Dodgers' upcoming road trip, which begins Tuesday in Miami, and could be activated sometime soon after that.

